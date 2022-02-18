Bihar Batter Becomes 1st Debutant In Ranji Trophy History To Achieve This Huge Record

Bihar's Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday by breaking the record for the highest individual score by a batter on his first-class debut in the state's Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata.

The 22-year old smashed 341 runs off just 405 deliveries at an outstanding strike rate of 84.20. His runs included a staggering 56 fours and two sixes.

Who is Sakibul Gani? Bihar batter scripts history in Ranji Trophy

Sakibul Gani not only scored the highest individual score by a batter on his first-class debut but he also became the first to score a triple century on debut. The previous highest score on a first-class debut also belonged to Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rohera, who scored an unbeaten 267 runs against Hyderabad in Indore in December 2018.

The record stood for more than three years. Meanwhile, the third on the list of highest scorers in first-class cricket on debut is former Mumbai skipper Amol Mazumdar. He had hit 260 runs on his debut in the 1993-94 season.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Bihar vs Mizoram

Sakibul Gani had come to bat at No.5 when the Bihar team were in a spot of bother against Mizoram as they had scored 71 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. However, the Bihar team grabbed complete control of the match when Gani and his partner Babul Kumar made a staggering 538-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Kumar had smacked an unbeaten 229 runs, a knock that was crucial in helping Bihar make 686 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the first innings before they decided to declare.

Ranji Trophy 2022 competition format

The Ranji Trophy 2022 would be held in two phases, with the first phase set to take from February 10 to March 15 to avoid a conflict with the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, the post-IPL phase of the tournament will take place from May 30 to June 26. This year, the Ranji Trophy would have 64 matches, which will be played across 62 days.

The Ranji Trophy 2022 will feature eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group. Four teams would make up each Elite Group while six teams would make up each Plate Group. One team from each Elite Group will progress to the quarter-finals, with the lowest-ranked of the eight qualified teams required to play a pre-quarterfinal with the top teams from the Plate Groups.

Image: PTI