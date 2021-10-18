Bihar Min Hussain Says India Shouldn't Play Cricket Vs Pak Unless It Stops 'Holi Of Blood'

Amid rising cases of attacks on migrant labourers in J&K, Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain weighed in on the scheduled India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match saying that no cricket should be played with Pakistan unless it stops the 'holi of blood'.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Bihar Minister said that India holding talks or playing bilateral matches with Pakistan was out of the question.

He told Republic TV, "It is not a bilateral match, nor is it talks. In World Cup or Olympics, matches are held and such matches are being played. We never play bilateral series with them, and even other countries cancel matches held in Pakistan. We will never play with them in hockey or cricket, but in Olympics and World Cup, we play."

"The Indian Government will take the call, but when it comes to bilateral series, the match will never be held. Talks are not being held, matches are also not being played, there is no relationship between us. We will expose them in the world. Till Pakistan plays Holi of blood, no match should be played with it," he added.

Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad also echoed the demand for the cancellation of the T20 match vs Pakistan, saying that it was necessary to send the Imran Khan-led nation a message.

He told ANI, "I think such things (India vs Pak match) should be halted so that Pakistan get a message that if they keep supporting terrorism, India will not stand by them on any matter."

BCCI VP bats for India-Pak match

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla backed the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, telling reporters on Monday that 'commitments' had been made, which could not be backed out of.

"I strongly condemn these killings, strict action needs to be taken against these terrorist organisations. As far as the match is concerned, you know that commitments are made under the ICC. Under these, we can not refuse to play. In ICC tournaments, you have to play," Rajeev Shukla said.

In the past two weeks, 11 civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits. There has been a strong demand from several Indians and families of the terror victims that India call off the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan.

Several leaders and activists from Union Minister Giriraj Singh to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit have echoed the demand and have said that playing cricket with Pakistan on the backdrop of the civilian deaths in J&K and martyrdom of 9 soldiers in Poonch was an insult to all those who had laid down their lives to Pakistan's terror elements.