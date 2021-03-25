Bihar T20 League Angika Avengers Vs Patna Pilots Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Quick links:
Angika Avengers (AA) will go up against Patna Pilots (PP) in the first semi-final of the Bihar T20 League on Thursday, March 25 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna, Bihar. Here is our Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots prediction, information on how to watch Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots live in India and where to catch Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots live scores.
Angika Avengers were incredible in the group stages as they ruled the standings with six points. Ashutosh Aman and team lost only a game to Bhagalpur Bulls, while winning three. Meanwhile, the Patna Pilots scrapped through to the knockouts by finishing second last (fourth) in the table with a win-loss record of 2-2. Surprisingly, Pilots’ first loss in the tournament came from the hands of the Avengers on Saturday, March 20.
Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the AA vs PP squads, our AA vs PPV prediction is that Angika Avengers will come out on top in this contest.
The Bihar T20 live telecast is made available on EuroSport in India. Fans can also catch the Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots live streaming on the Discovery Plus app and website from 2:00 PM IST on Thursday. To catch the Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots live scores and updates, one can visit the social media accounts of the tournament and the participating teams.
AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 15 km/h. The pitch at the Urja Stadium is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.
Keshav Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Niku Kumar, Sufian Alam, Krishna Ojha, Garav Bhagalpur, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Ashutosh Kumar, Gautam Yadav, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Viveek Kumar, Viveek Singh
Samar Quadri, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Mohit Kumar, Animesh Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Surya Vansham, Vijay Bharti, Pawan Kumar, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Sachin Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Shishir Saket, Ankush Raj, Himanshu Singh, Divyansh Raj, Abhishek Kumar
