Bihar T20 League Bhagalpur Bulls Vs Angika Avengers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Bhagalpur Bulls will take on the Angika Avengers in the 9th match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 24, 2021. Here are the Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers live streaming details, Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers live scores, how to watch the Bihar T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers preview

The last day of group stage action at the Bihar T20 League will see the Bhagalpur Bulls go up against the Angika Avengers in a bid to confirm their place in the playoffs. The Bhagalpur Bulls have won only one game out of three at the tournament so far, putting themselves in third place on the table with 2 points. With a net run rate of -0.047, the Bulls are almost certain to make it to the playoffs on Thursday, but will want to win this game to secure that place.

The Angika Avengers meanwhile, have remained undefeated in all three games they have played, getting the better of the Patna Pilots, the Darbhanga Diamonds and the Gaya Gladiators. With 6 points, the Avengers have booked a place in the playoffs as the top team of the tournament. They will be accompanied by the No.2 team, the Darbhanga Diamonds and any two of the remaining three sides.

Bihar T20 League 2021: BB vs AA squads

Bhagalpur Bulls: Amod Yadav, MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Rishav Raj, Satish Kumar, Tripurari Keshav, Vishwajeet Gopala, Yashasvi Rishav, Gaurav Sharma, Manohar Jha, Mukesh Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Aspaq Ahmad, Vikash Ranjan, Ankit Singh, Anuj Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Harsh Kumar, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal, Shashi Shekhar

Angika Avengers: Keshav Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Nishant Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Suraj Kashyap, Krishna Ojha, Niku Kumar, Sufian Alam, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Bhagalpur, Gautam Yadav, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Vivek Singh

Bihar T20 League 2021 live in India: Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers live streaming details

The Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers match will be televised on the EuroSport channel in India. There is no Bihar T20 live streaming available for the tournament as of now. However, fans can follow the Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers live scores. on the Bihar Cricket Association website and social media handles.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers pitch report and weather forecast

Though there have been two exceptionally low-scoring games in the tournament so far, the average 1st innings total at this ground has trended around the 170-run mark. The surface has also been great for bowlers, with almost 12-13 wickets falling in each game as of now. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be 36°C with humidity at 19% and 20% cloud cover.

Image Credits: Bhagalpur Bulls Instagram