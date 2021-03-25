Bihar T20 League Darbhanga Diamonds Vs Bhagalpur Bulls Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

Darbhanga Diamonds (DD) will lock horns with Bhagalpur Bulls (BB) in the second semi-final of the Bihar T20 League on Thursday, March 25 at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna, Bihar. Here is our Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls prediction, information on how to watch Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live in India and where to catch Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live scores.

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls Dream11 prediction: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls Dream11 preview

Darbhanga Diamonds finished second in the group stage standings with three wins and a loss in four games. They started their campaign with a win over Bhagalpur Bulls and will look to enter the finals by doing the same. Bhagalpur Bulls, on the other hand, finished third on the table with a win-loss record of 2-2. They defeated table-toppers Angika Avengers in their previous outing and will be high on confidence, looking to take revenge.

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live streaming: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the DD vs BB squads, our DD vs BB prediction is that Darbhanga Diamonds will come out on top in this contest.

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live streaming: How to watch Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live scores?

The Bihar T20 live telecast is made available on EuroSport in India. Fans can also catch the Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live streaming on the Discovery Plus app and website from 6:00 PM IST on Thursday. To catch the Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live scores and updates, one can visit the social media accounts of the tournament and the participating teams.

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar

Bihar T20 live in India: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 15 km/h. The pitch at the Urja Stadium is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

It's the Semi FinalsðŸ”¥ We are all geared up to win this and enter the Finals. Let's keep the cheering on.

It's @BhagalpurBulls VS Darbhanga Diamonds

Catch us live on @EurosportIN 6pm onwards.@TimesJagriti Cross Court, Patna Wheels Point, Lady K.C.Roy Memorial School. pic.twitter.com/VvD8QRMkxU — Bhagalpur Bulls (@BhagalpurBulls) March 25, 2021

Bihar T20 League live in India: DD vs BB squads

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live scores: Darbhanga Diamonds squad

Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma, Kumar Rajnish, Vipul Krishna, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Bipin Saurabh, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Paramjeet Singh, Indrajit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Suraj Yadav, Vikrant Singh, Suraj Chauhan, Prakash Babu, Rohit Kumar, Kamaludin, Rahul Ratn, Dhiraj Singh, Bansidhar

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls live scores: Bhagalpur Bulls squad

Shashi Shekhar, MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Aspaq Ahmad, Ankit Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prashant Srivastava, Harsh Kumar, Vikash Ranjan, Amod Yadav, Rishav Raj, Tripurari Keshav, Rashid Iqbal, Yashasvi Rishav, Anuj Raj, Satish Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Raj Singh Naveen, Manohar Jha

