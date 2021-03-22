Bihar T20 League Darbhanga Diamonds Vs Gaya Gladiators Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

The Darbhanga Diamonds will battle it out against the Gaya Gladiators in the 3rd match of the ongoing Bihar T20 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 22, 2021. Here are the DD vs GG squads, Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators live streaming details, how to watch DD vs GG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bihar T20 League 2021: DD vs GG preview

Both Darbhanga Diamonds and Gaya Gladiators have not had an ideal start to their campaigns. The Darbhanga Diamonds bowling unit put up an impressive show in their opening fixture of the season against Angika Avengers as they restricted them to 127. However, they suffered a batting collapse and were ultimately bundled out for just 69. They will be keen to put up a stronger show in their upcoming fixture as they look to claim their maiden victory.

Gaya Gladiators took on Bhagalpur Bulls in their first game of the competition. They posted a total of 143 while batting first, but they went on to lose the game by 7 wickets. Several notable names from Bihar are scheduled to feature in the match, and the contest promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as the two teams look to get off the mark on the points table.

Bihar T20 League 2021: DD vs GG squads

DD: Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar, Indarjit Kumar, Rahul Ratn, Vikrant Singh, Suraj Chauhan, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Prakash Babu, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh-II, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Rohit Kumar-II, Imtiaz Alam, Dhiraj Kumar, Bansidhar Kumar, Vikas Jha.

GG: Pranav Singh, Vikash Yadav, Sabir Khan-I, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Rishav Rakesh, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Mrityunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Apurva Anand-I, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Sidhant Vijay, Vikas Patel, Piyush Kumar Singh, Deelip Kumar.

Bihar T20 League 2021 in India: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators live streaming details

The Bihar T20 live telecast is made available on EuroSport in India. Fans can also catch the Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators live streaming on the Discovery Plus app and website from 2:00 PM (IST) on Monday. To catch the Diamonds vs Gladiators live scores and updates, one can visit the social media accounts of the tournament and the participating teams.

Bihar T20 live: DD vs GG pitch report and weather forecast

Batsmen have struggled to score runs quickly on the surface at the Urja Stadium. The first two fixtures were low-scoring encounters, and the same trend is likely to continue on Monday as well. Considering the conditions, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first at the venue.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a T20 cricket match. Clear skies are expected throughout the day, and there are no chances of rain. It will be a hot day in Patna, and the temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Darbhanga Diamonds Instagram