Bihar T20 League Final Patna Pilots Vs Darbhanga Diamonds Live Stream, Pitch, Preview

The Patna Pilots will take on the Darbhanga Diamonds in the final match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 26, 2021. Here are the Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds live streaming details, Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds live scores, how to watch the Bihar T20 final live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bihar T20 League 2021 final: Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds preview

After finishing fourth on the points table and just about managing to make their way into the semi-finals, the Patna pilots put on a heroic comeback to see off the table-toppers, the Angika Avengers, and secure a place in the first-ever final of the Bihar T20 league 2021. The side's 17-run victory over the Avengers in the 1st semi-final will give them some much-needed confidence as they come into this game. The Pilots will hope to avenge their 1-run group-stage loss to the Darbhanga DIamonds in this final.

The Darbhanga Diamonds meanwhile, will come into this game having ended the group stage in second place. With three wins and just one defeat - at the hands of the Angika Avengers - the team will be in high spirits and look to become the champions of the inaugural Bihar T20 League. The Diamonds defeated the No.3 side, the Bhagalpur Bulls, by a strong 7-wicket margin in the 2nd semi-final and will hope to recreate their victory over the Pilots in this game.

Bihar T20 League 2021: PP vs DD squads

Patna Pilots: Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket

Darbhanga Diamonds: Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar, Indarjit Kumar, Rahul Ratn, Vikrant Singh, Suraj Chauhan, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Prakash Babu, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh-II, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Rohit Kumar-II, Imtiaz Alam, Dhiraj Kumar, Bansidhar Kumar, Vikas Jha

Bihar T20 League 2021 live in India: Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds live streaming details

The Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds match will be televised on the EuroSport channel in India. There is no Bihar T20 live streaming available for the tournament as of now. However, fans can follow the Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds live scores on the Bihar Cricket Association's website and social media handles.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the last few matches at this venue, this game should be a high scoring one, with an average 1st innings score of about 170. The surface has been a balanced one, offering bowlers an average of 13 wickets per game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be 36°C with humidity at 15% and negligible cloud cover.

Image Credits: Patna Pilots Instagram