Bihar T20 League Gaya Gladiators Vs Angika Avengers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Gaya Gladiators will take on the Angika Avengers in the 8th match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 23, 2021. Here are the Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers live streaming details, Gladiators vs Avengers live scores, how to watch the Bihar T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers preview

Both, the Gaya Gladiators and the Angika Avengers have had highly contrasting runs at the tournament so far, with the Avengers sitting in 1st place on the table while the Gladiators are in last place. The Avengers have remained undefeated in both games they have played, getting the better of the Patna Pilots and the Darbhanga Diamonds. With 4 points, they are sure to go through to the playoffs even if they are defeated in this game.

On the flip side, the Gaya Gladiators have been winless at the tournament as of now and will come into this game with losses against the Bhagalpur Bulls and the Darbhanga Diamonds. They are currently in last place on the table with zero points. The Gladiators will have to win both their remaining games and hope that the remaining results go in their favour if they want to qualify.

Bihar T20 League 2021: GG vs AA squads

Gaya Gladiators: Pranav Singh, Vikash Yadav, Sabir Khan-I, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Rishav Rakesh, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Mrityunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Apurva Anand-I, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Sidhant Vijay, Vikas Patel, Piyush Kumar Singh, Deelip Kumar.

Angika Avengers: Keshav Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Nishant Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Suraj Kashyap, Krishna Ojha, Niku Kumar, Sufian Alam, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Bhagalpur, Gautam Yadav, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Vivek Singh.

Bihar T20 League 2021 live in India: Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers live streaming details

The Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers match will be televised in India on the EuroSport channel. There is no Bihar T20 live streaming available for the tournament as of now. Fans who wish to follow the Gladiators vs Avengers live scores can do so on the Bihar Cricket Association website and social media handles.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers pitch report and weather forecast

While the fourth match of the series was an exceptionally low-scoring one, the average 1st innings total at this ground so far has trended around the 160-run mark. The surface has also been great for bowlers, with almost 13 wickets falling in each game as of now. Expect a higher-than-average score if the Angika Avengers bat first. Accuweather predicts a warm evening in store for the Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers match. The temperature will be at 35°C with humidity at 23% and negligible cloud cover.

