Bihar T20 League Patna Pilots Vs Bhagalpur Bulls Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Patna Pilots will take on the Bhagalpur Bulls in the 6th match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 22, 2021. Here are the Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls live streaming details, how to watch the Bihar T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls preview

The inaugural edition of the Bihar Cricket League will be a short affair, with five teams going up against each other for a shot at the title. The Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots will face each other just once as they aim to finish in the top four, making each match a crucial one. The group stage games will be followed by two semi-finals and the final, which will take place on March 26.

Having lost the only game they have played at the tournament so far, the Patna Pilots are in 4th place on the table with zero points. Meanwhile, with one win and one loss from their two games, the Bhagalpur Bulls are in 2nd place behind the Angika Avengers with 2 points and a run rate of 0.172. Having won their last game, the Bulls will be the favourites in this match.

Bihar T20 League 2021: PP vs BB squads

Patna Pilots: Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket.

Bhagalpur Bulls: Amod Yadav, MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Rishav Raj, Satish Kumar, Tripurari Keshav, Vishwajeet Gopala, Yashasvi Rishav, Gaurav Sharma, Manohar Jha, Mukesh Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Aspaq Ahmad, Vikash Ranjan, Ankit Singh, Anuj Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Harsh Kumar, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal, Shashi Shekhar.

Bihar T20 League 2021 live in India: Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls live streaming details

The Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls match will be televised in India on the EuroSport channel. There is no Bihar T20 live streaming available for the tournament as of now, making it imperative to follow the Pilots vs Bulls live scores. Fans who wish to follow the Pilots vs Bulls live scores can do so on the Bihar Cricket Association website and social media handles.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the four Bihar T20 League matches that have taken place so far, we can expect his match to be a fairly high scoring one with 170-180 being a par score. The surface has proven to be a good one for bowlers as well, with 18 wickets falling in the last game here. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be 35°C with humidity at 21% and 31% cloud cover.

Image Credits: Bhagalpur Bulls Instagram