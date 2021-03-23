Bihar T20 League Patna Pilots Vs Darbhanga Diamonds Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Patna Pilots will take on the Darbhanga Diamonds in the 7th match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 23, 2021. Here are the Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds live streaming details, Pilots vs Diamonds live scores, how to watch the Bihar T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds preview

With the short group stage round already at its halfway point at the Bihar T20 League, the Patna Pilots will go up against the Darbhanga Diamonds in order to secure their place in the playoffs beginning on March 25. The Pilots did not have the best start to their campaign, going down by 6 wickets to the table-toppers, the Angika Avengers. However, a victory over the Bhagalpur Bulls in the last game puts the Pilots in 4th place on the table with two points.

The Darbhanga Diamonds, meanwhile, are certain to make it to the playoffs, having won two of their three matches so far. The team won their first fixture against the Bhagalpur Bulls by 6 wickets but went down to the dominant Angika Avengers in the next game. having defeated the Gaya Gladiators in the last game. The Diamonds are in 2nd place on the table with 4 points. This will be their last group stage match.

Bihar T20 League 2021: PP vs DD squads

Patna Pilots: Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket.

Darbhanga Diamonds: Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar, Indarjit Kumar, Rahul Ratn, Vikrant Singh, Suraj Chauhan, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Prakash Babu, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh-II, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Rohit Kumar-II, Imtiaz Alam, Dhiraj Kumar, Bansidhar Kumar, Vikas Jha.

Bihar T20 League 2021 live in India: Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds live streaming details

The Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds match will be televised on the Eurosport channel in India. However, there is no Bihar T20 live streaming available for the tournament as of now. Fans who wish to follow the Pilots vs Diamonds live scores can do so on the Bihar Cricket Association website and social media handles.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the six Bihar T20 League matches that have taken place at this venue so far, we can expect this pitch to lend itself to a fairly high scoring match, with 160 being a par score. The surface has proven to be a good one for bowlers as well, with an average of 17-18 wickets falling in the last two games. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be 38°C with humidity at 18% and 31% cloud cover.

