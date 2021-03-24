Bihar T20 League Patna Pilots Vs Gaya Gladiators Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Patna Pilots will take on the Gaya Gladiators in the final group stage match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 24, 2021. Here are the Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators live streaming details, Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators live scores, how to watch the Bihar T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators preview

The last group stage match of the Bihar T20 League will see the bottom two teams, the Patna Pilots and the Gaya Gladiators, go up against each other to fight for a place in the playoffs. With the Angika Avengers and Darbhanga Diamonds already in the semi-finals, the Pilots and Gladiators will have to contend with the Bhagalpur Bulls for the remaining two spots. With one win from their three games so far, the Pilots are in 4th place on the table with 2 points. A win in this game will guarantee them a semi-final spot.

Meanwhile, its been a difficult campaign for the Gaya Gladiators who have failed to win any of their three encounters so far. With zero points and a net run rate of -2.938, it will be tough for the team to crack their way into the top 4, even with a win in this game. With the Pilots' -0.193 NRR, it will take a huge win for the Gladiators to get past them into the No.4 slot - an unlikely outcome considering the side's form through the series.

Bihar T20 League 2021: PP vs GG squads

Patna Pilots: Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket

Gaya Gladiators: Pranav Singh, Vikash Yadav, Sabir Khan-I, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Rishav Rakesh, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Mrityunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Apurva Anand-I, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Sidhant Vijay, Vikas Patel, Piyush Kumar Singh, Deelip Kumar

Bihar T20 League 2021 live in India: Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators live streaming details

The Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators match will be televised on the EuroSport channel in India. There is no Bihar T20 live streaming available for the tournament as of now. However, fans can follow the Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators live scores on the Bihar Cricket Association website and social media handles.

Bihar T20 League 2021: Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators pitch report and weather forecast

Though there have been two exceptionally low-scoring games in the tournament so far, the average 1st innings total at this ground has trended around the 170-run mark. The surface has also been great for bowlers, with almost 12-13 wickets falling in each game as of now. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be 34°C with humidity at 23% and negligible cloud cover.

Image Credits: Gaya Gladiators Instagram