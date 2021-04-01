'Bio-bubble Fatigue Is Real': Aakash Chopra On foreign Cricketers Pulling Out Of IPL 2021

India's former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra is not happy with International players pulling out their names ahead of IPL 2021. Aakash Chopra slammed cricketers like Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh for pulling out their names just 10 days before the start of IPL 2021. Recently, Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood pulled his name out to keep himself fit before the international game for team Australia begins. Cricket Australia also reported that Hazlewood has been in various bio-secure bubbles and hubs from last August to January this year, the 30-year-old has decided to forgo the IPL to refresh and spend time at home with friends and family.

Now, Aakash Chopra has asserted that bio-bubble fatigue is indeed real, however, the players who are backing out were aware in advance. Therefore pulling out their names with less than 10 days to go to IPL 2021 'puts a spanner in the works for the franchise'.

Apart from Hazlewood, the Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh too decided to take back his name from IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad soon signed the English opener Jason Roy as a replacement for him. Roy was in sublime form against India during the recently concluded series.

Other players who are skipping IPl 2021

Not only Hazlewood and Marsh, Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillipe who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled out of IPL earlier this month. In IPL 2020, Phillipe had scored 78 runs in 5 matches. The reason behind Phillipe’s absence is still unknown. Although, the Royal Challengers Bangalore included uncapped New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen.

Dale Steyn and Mark Wood are also on the list of players who have pulled their names out from the Indian cricket extravaganza. South-African pace bowler Dale Steyn had revealed that he wanted to be away from sports for a while and also said that he will not be playing from another team as well. Steyn had participated in first half of PSL (Pakistan Super League) which did not conclude due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On the other hand, English speedster Mark Wood who impressed everyone with his consistent fast bowling pulled back his name in order to spend more time with family after the India vs England series. Mark Wood used to play for the Chennai Super Kings.

Bio-bubble is a safe and risk-free environment

Bio-bubble and “Bio-secure environment is a safe and risk-free environment where all the concerned stakeholders such as players, officials, administrators, broadcasters, etc. reside to prevent any physical interaction with the outside world. The reason behind the introduction of such a concept is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which had drawn multiple lines with respect to meeting and interacting with fellow human beings without following certain measures.

