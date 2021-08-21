Birmingham Pheonix Vs Southern Brave LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The Hundred Final Live?

Birmingham Phoenix will take on Southern Brave in the men's final of The Hundred at the Lords on Saturday, at 11 pm IST. The Hundred is an action-packed new 100 ball cricket competition that has put the viewers on the edge of their seats. The tournament with a unique format has been hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and took place for the first time this year, having been delayed by a year due to the COVID pandemic.

Birmingham Pheonix finished top of the table having won six out of eight games played to earn their spot in the finals directly. Southern Brave, on the other hand, started very slowly as they lost two out of their first three matches, but then went on to win five, after that to finish second where they faced third-placed Trent Rockets who they beat by seven wickets and 32 balls remaining.

They both faced each other in the league with Southern Brave coming out on top winning by four wickets when they managed to chase 151 in 97 balls.

Birmingham Pheonix vs Southern Brave team news

Moeen Ali has returned to the Phoenix squad after England Test duty but will be missing Finn Allen as he has flown to Bangladesh for New Zealand's T20I series David Bedingham will most likely take his spot. Danny Briggs was left out in the eliminator and was replaced by Craig Overton for Southern Brave

Birmingham Pheonix vs Southern Brave Live streaming: How to watch Final Live

The Hundred cricket league can be live-streamed on FanCode in India. Subscription to the streaming service costs Rs 99 a month or Rs 499 for the year. FanCode has the rights to The Hundred for four years.

Birmingham Pheonix vs Southern Brave: When is the final

The Hundred final between Birmingham Pheonix vs Southern Brave is scheduled for 11:00 pm on Saturday, at the Lords.

Predicted Line-up for Birmingham Pheonix vs Southern Brave

Birmingham Pheonix

Will Smeed, David Bedingham, Moeen Ali (capt), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir

Southern Brave

Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (capt), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

(Image Credits: @thehundred - Twitter)