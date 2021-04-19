Birthday-boy KL Rahul Says 'Victory Would Have Been Sweet' After Punjab's Loss To Delhi

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said that his team's six-wicket loss against northern rivals was 'slightly disappointing' a victory on his birthday would have been sweet. Rahul, who turned 29 on Sunday played an excellent knock but unfortunately, his team could not succeed in giving him a perfect return gift as PBKS suffered their second straight loss in IPL 2021.

'Victory would have been sweet': KL Rahul

"Victory would have been sweet, so it's slightly disappointing. But we have a lot of games, so hopefully, we come back stronger and win few games. Right now it looks 10-15 runs short, but I think 190-odd looked good. Me and Mayank thought 180-190 would have been great on this wicket. Shikhar batted well, so congratulations to them. When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge", said Rahul during the post-match interview.

"We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side. Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult to do that. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times but the rule book doesn't allow that", he added.

Delhi Capitals register a convincing win

After being asked to bat first on a perfect batting track at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal took the DC bowlers to the cleaners as they added 122 runs. While Rahul scored a 51-ball 61, Agarwal top-scored for his side with a quickfire 69 from 36 deliveries as the 2014 finalists posted a stiff total of 195/4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi started attacking right from the word 'Go' as openers Prithvi Shaw, and, Shikhar Dhawan added 59 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed. Dhawan looked unstoppable and went after the Punjab bowlers as he scored a match-winning 49-ball 92 that included 13 boundaries and a couple of maximums at a strike rate of 187.76 ad DC got past the finish line with 10 balls to spare.

