Bishan Singh Bedi Birthday: Ex-India Captain's Net Worth, House And Personal Life

When anyone from cricket pundits to fans of the game talk about legendary spinners in Indian cricket, the name of Bishan Singh Bedi is unmissable. The left-arm spinner severed the Indian cricket team for a period of 13 years, where he spearheaded the spin unit and also emerged as India's captain at some junctures of his illustrious career. Bishan Singh Bedi, who has featured in 67 Test matches for the country, celebrated his 74th birthday on Friday, September 15. People from the cricket fraternity and fans poured in wishes for the great spinner on social media.

Legendary left-arm orthodox spinner Bishan Singh Bedi was a part of the famous Indian spin quartet alongside Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. Known for being a spin wizard, Bedi also has a Test half-century to his name. The cricketer smashed a resilient half-century against a formidable New Zealand bowling attack in 1976. The Punjab-based cricketer actively takes part in panels discussing cricket. The 74-year-old is apprehensive regarding the shortest format of the game and has been very vocal about his concerns.

Bishan Singh Bedi net worth:

As per celebnetworth.net, Bishan Singh Bedi's net worth stands at a staggering $11 million. The Bishan Singh Bedi net worth figures include his compensation earned from his playing days in the Indian cricket team along with the pension he receives from the cricket board. Bishan Singh Bedi also mas managed the Indian team for a brief period in 1990.

Bedi owns a lavish farm-house sprawling around several acres. Situated near Mehrauli, the spinner has named his farmhouse 'Cricket Abode'. Angad Bedi, son of Bishan Singh Bedi, is also a renowned face in the entertainment industry.

Angad Bedi net worth

Angad Bedi’s net worth is around $5 million according to trendcelebsnow. The main sources of his income are acting in films and TV shows and modelling. The 37-year-old actor has featured in movies like Ungli, Faltu, Gunjan Saxena, Soorma and many more over the years. Interestingly, Angad Bedi has also hosted the pre-show for Indian Premier League despite Bishan Singh Bedi's stern remarks over the format. Angad Bedi is married to an Indian film actress Neha Dhupia and the couple has a daughter as well.

