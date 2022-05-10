Bizarre Scenes In A Cricket Match As Kid Rides Scooter In Middle Of The Pitch; WATCH

In one of the most bizarre scenes seen in any live cricket match, a child was seen riding a scooter in the middle of the pitch. The incident took place during a club match in Southampton during the start of England's red-ball season. Ever since the strange interruption took place, the video has gone viral.

Bizarre scene witnessed during a cricket game in England

As seen in the viral video below, a cricket game in England was brought to a strange halt when a kid entered the ground and rode his scooter in the middle of the pitch. While some strange interruptions have been seen in the past, this has to be one of the most unique.

After the kid entered the pitch, the umpires and the players on the ground could do nothing but watch, and allow the child to leave the field. The video was posted on TikTok by the Southampton Union Cricket Club (SUCC), which was later made viral on social media such as Twitter.

Previous strange interruptions in cricket matches

Considering the nature of the sport, cricket has undoubtedly seen various interruptions in the past. For example, matches have been stopped due to rain, sightscreen issues, and wet outfields, among many other reasons. However, there have been equally strange reasons as well that have halted games midway.

For example, a few years ago during a Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in 2017, a man rode his Wagon R onto the middle of the ground. As a result, the match at the Palam Airforce Ground in New Delhi was brought to a stop. The game interestingly featured some prominent stars such as Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Ishant Sharma, who witnessed such a bizarre scene.

#Delhi:Man drove car onto pitch during 3rd day's play of Delhi-UP Ranji Trophy round 4 match at Airforce grnd, Palam(Pic courtesy-The Hindu) pic.twitter.com/ExyS287wwK — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2017

England Cricket news: New captain Stokes in outstanding form

England's newly appointed Test captain Ben Stokes wreaked havoc in a County Championship Division Two match as he smacked 34 runs in a single over. The all-rounder ended his innings with a score of 161 runs, which came from just 88 deliveries for Durham on Day 2 of their clash against Worcestershire. English fans will hope that Stokes can help the team get back to the top in Test cricket after former skipper Joe Root had some stumbles towards the end of his captaincy stint.