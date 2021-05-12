BJ Watling Salary, Net Worth, House And Personal Life Of Retiring NZ Keeper-batsman

One of New Zealand’s finest wicket-keeper batsman, BJ Watling has announced that he will be retiring from all forms of cricket after the New Zealand tour of England. Fans would see Watling play his last 3 Test matches in England out of which 2 Tests will be against England with the last one against India at the World Test Championship Final 2021. Ahead of his retirement, here’s a look into the personal life of the wicket-keeper batsman with information on BJ Watling salary, his net worth and his house.

BJ Watling Test retirement

According to BJ Watling Test retirement news, Watling said that it was the right time and it has been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the Test baggy. He further added that Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and he has loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys. Watling continued by saying that he has played with some great players and made many good mates and he also had plenty of help along the way for which he will always be grateful.

🗣📹 @B_Jwatling in his own words on retiring from all cricket after the @ICC World Test Championship Final in June against India. Watling will leave the game having represented New Zealand more than 100 times and @ndcricket 243 times. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/isrgA6aoTy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 11, 2021

BJ Watling salary and net worth

According to celebs.infoseemedia.com, BJ Watling has an estimated net worth of USD 2 million (approx. INR 14.6 crores). The majority of his net worth comes from his contract with the New Zealand Cricket, playing in the Test format. According to the central contract of New Zealand cricketers for the year 2020-21, BJ Watling was awarded a retainer fee of USD 50,000 (approx. INR 36 lakhs) and a Test fee of USD 8,495 (approx. 6.2 lakhs)

BJ Watling wife and marital life

BJ Watling is currently married to Jess Watling and has 2 children with her. Watling continues to share the wonderful moments with his 2 children on his Instagram account. During the retirement announcement, BJ Watling wife received praised when Watling said that his wife Jess has been a constant source of stability and support and he is certainly looking forward to being able to spend more time with her and the kids. He also owed a big thanks to his mother for steering him in the right direction early on and for always being there for him.

BJ Watling house

BJ Watling was born in South Africa and BJ Watling's entire family moved to New Zealand when he was 10 years old. He currently resides in New Zealand along with his wife and 2 children. The glimpses of BJ Watling house can be seen on his Instagram account.

Image Source: ICC Twitter

Disclaimer: The above BJ Watling net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.