BJ Watling Signs Off In Style By Going Past MS Dhoni In Major Test Cricket Aspect

Wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling emerged as an integral part of the New Zealand cricket team, especially in the longer format. The talented glovesman bid adieu to his international career after having played 75 Test matches for his country. The player's ultimate Test fixture proved to be memorable for the seasoned campaigner in many ways. While the Kiwis trumped India to clinch the inaugural World Test Championship Final at Southampton, Watling also pipped former India captain, MS Dhoni, in terms of total catches taken in Test match cricket.

BJ Watling surpasses MS Dhoni in a prominent record in Tests

The Blackcaps trusted keeper of the longer format, BJ Watling hung his boots from the highest level of the game after the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final. The player is bound to be ecstatic after his team's momentous win against the spirited Indian lineup in the all-important clash of the season. The player may have failed with the bat in the crucial encounter, but he made amends with his superlative performance behind the stumps.

The 35-year-old finished his career with 257 catches in 127 Test innings. The player overtook India's MS Dhoni in the number of catches taken in Test matches. The celebrated Indian cricketer has kept wickets in 166 innings, in which he managed to grab 256 catches. It is worth mentioning that Watling now stands at the seventh place in the list of most catches taken by a wicketkeeper in Test match cricket.

BJ Watling career stats in Test matches

The BJ Watling career stats make up for a staggering read. The cricket star has amassed 3790 runs from 75 Test matches from New Zealand at an impressive average of 37.52. The right-hander has slameed 19 half-centuries and 8 centuries in red-ball cricket. Watling also has a double century to his name in Tests. The BJ Watling retirement came after the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. Here we take a look at the WTC Final winner -

WTC Final winner: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

The battle of one-upmanship between India and New Zealand resumed on the reserve day. The Kane Williamson-led side ultimately won the encounter by 8 wickets to become the first-ever WTC Final winner. Kyle Jamieson was awarded as the player of the match for picking 9 wickets in the all-important fixture. Along with Kyle Jamieson, the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult also bowled their hearts out in India's second innings to bundle them out for a paltry score of 170.

The Blackcaps comfortably chased down the target of 139 to go over India in the WTC Final. While the run-chase did get trickier after the Indian bowlers dismissed the Kiwi openers early. Howeover, New Zealand veterans Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor orchestrated a stunning 96-run partnership to guide their team home.

A brilliant display of fast bowling and a calculated chase under pressure lifted @BLACKCAPS to glory in the #WTC21 Final 🏆https://t.co/fNddQLP8Ir — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Image source: PTI / ICC Twitter