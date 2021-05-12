BJ Watling Test Retirement: Keeper-batsman Reveals Next Move, What He Will Miss The Most

One of New Zealand’s finest wicket-keeper batsman, BJ Watling announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring from all forms of cricket after the New Zealand tour of England. BJ Watling made his Test debut for New Zealand in December 2009 and since then he has made his appearance as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 65 matches. As per the BJ Watling latest news, fans would see Watling play his last 3 Test matches in England, out of which 2 Tests will be against England with the last one against India in the World Test Championship Final 2021.

BJ Watling Test retirement after England tour

Speaking on his retirement decision, Watling said that it was the right time to go and it has been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the Test Baggy. He further added that Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and he has loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys. Watling also revealed that the thing he will miss the most is sitting in the changing rooms while having a beer with the team after putting in a lot of effort after 5 days of hard, Test match cricket.

🗣📹 @B_Jwatling in his own words on retiring from all cricket after the @ICC World Test Championship Final in June against India. Watling will leave the game having represented New Zealand more than 100 times and @ndcricket 243 times. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/isrgA6aoTy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 11, 2021

BJ Watling Test retirement to not affect the upcoming matches

Watling continued by saying that he has played with some great players and made many good mates and he also had plenty of help along the way for which he will always be grateful. As per the BJ Watling latest news, although Watling has announced his retirement news, his focus will still be on the 3 Tests ahead of him. He also said that the England tour will be a challenge on a few levels, and they know as a team that they will need to be at the very top of their game if they want to succeed. Watling is set to move into a role in coaching in New Zealand after retiring.

BJ Watling Test record

BJ Watling has played 65 matches as a keeper-batsman for New Zealand and if he plays the upcoming 3 Tests in England while being a part of the New Zealand squad for WTC Final, he will become New Zealand’s most-capped Test wicketkeeper of all-time. The current record for New Zealand’s most-capped Test wicketkeeper is held by Adam Parore with 67 matches. The BJ Watling Test record list continues with the wicketkeeper-batsman having 257 dismissals to his name, which are the most by any Zealand stumper.

🥇 Most Test dismissals by a @BLACKCAPS keeper

🥇 Most Test runs by a New Zealand keeper

🥇 Highest individual Test score by a New Zealand keeper



Congratulations to @B_Jwatling, who is hanging up the gloves after the #WTC21 final 🧤 pic.twitter.com/OnvERRGviV — ICC (@ICC) May 11, 2021

He has also left behind Brendon McCullum for the most runs by a New Zealand Test keeper with 3381 runs, compared to the 2803 runs scored by McCullum. He also holds the record for most Test tons by a New Zealand keeper with 7 centuries and the highest individual score of 205. Watling’s record also includes 2 of the 3 highest partnership for the 6th wicket in Tests with 352 runs with Brendon McCullum and an unbeaten 365-run stand with Kane Williamson.

England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series

The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

New Zealand squad for WTC final

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

Image Source: ICC Twitter