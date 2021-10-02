BJP Chief Nadda Lauds Smriti Mandhana For Becoming 1st Indian Woman To Score 100 In Aus

BJP Chief JP Nadda on Friday hailed Indian Women's Cricket Team star Smriti Mandhana after she became the first Indian woman to score a century in Australia, in the pink-ball Test on Friday. Sharing her century-hitting moment on his Twitter handle, JP Nadda outlined that Smriti Mandhana has created history by becoming the first Indian woman to score a Test hundred on Australian soil and also the first Indian woman to do so in a pink-ball Test. Nadda also extended his greetings to the southpaw for her incredible performance.

And that's how HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED! 🇮🇳 - @mandhana_smriti Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian Woman to score a Test hundred on the Australian soil & also becomes the first Indian woman to do so in Pink ball D/N Test.

Congratulations to her outstanding performance. pic.twitter.com/jr5PtP0hss — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 1, 2021

Smriti Mandhana goes on a record-breaking spree in Pink Ball Test

Smriti Mandhana on Friday, scored her maiden Test century while playing the landmark pink-ball Test match against Australia Women. Mandhana scored 127 runs off 216 balls, including 22 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 58.79. With the ton, Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century in Australia.

The previous best score by an Indian woman batter in Australia had come from Rajani Venugopal in 1991 when she had scored 58 runs in Melbourne. In addition to this, Smriti Mandhana is the first Indian woman to score both a century and a half-century in pink-ball Test. Moreover, 127 is the highest score by a visiting woman in Tests played in Australia.

IND W vs AUS W Test Match Day 2

India got off to a good start with Smriti Mandhana scoring 127 off 216 runs. That led India to 276 for 5 in 101.5 overs at the end of Day 2. Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's century, India Women are in a strong position at the end of Day 2 of the Test match. India will be hoping for a victory but it seems like the match might just end up in a draw as rain has played spoilsport so far.

(Image: @BCCIWomen/@JPNadda/Twitter)