BJP Questions BCCI Over Reports Of Halal Meat Being Made Mandatory In Indian Team's Diet

Amidst reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced 'halal meat' in its diet plan for the Indian cricket team, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel on Tuesday slammed the cricket board, claiming that the decision is illegal and demanded its withdrawal.

Goel took to Twitter and stated, "I've recently got to know that BCCI has recently introduced halal meat in their diet plan for the cricket players. I just want to tell BCCI that who gave you the right to introduce halal in your diet? You do not even know what halal is. This is illegal. The Nation will never allow such illegal decisions taken by the BCCI. You should immedietly withdraw this. This decision does not go in favour of the country."

As per reports, the cricket board has banned beef and pork in any form in the new strict diet regimen for the Indian men's cricket team. Reports also stated that the players have been asked to consume meat only in halal form.

What is Halal meat?

Several social media users have also been slamming the BCCI for its alleged decision to ban all other forms of meat except halal, with many claiming it is against Hindus as eating halal meat is forbidden and against the religion. There are two ways of slaughtering an animal - the halal method is where the animal is given a cut and is left to bleed slowly, and the jhatka method where the animal is slaughtered in one go.