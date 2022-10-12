Trinamool Congress and its main opposition in Kolkata, Bharatiya Janata Party are currently engaged in a war of words over former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly's exit as BCCI president. The TMC on Tuesday slammed the BJP as it claimed that Ganguly is a victim of "political vendetta" and that his removal from the top post at the country's apex cricketing body is "politically motivated" because he did not join the Narendra Modi-led party during the Bengal legislative election last year.

BJP vs TMC over Sourav Ganguly

The BJP has now responded to the charges saying that those who are criticising Ganguly should look themselves in the mirror. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Ganguly's house ahead of the Bengal election last year had nothing to do with politics. She further added that Ganguly will achieve great heights in the coming days and will shut the mouth of his critics.

"Those who are criticizing Sourav Ganguly should look at themselves in the mirror. It (Union HM Amit Shah visiting Sourav Ganguly's house) has nothing to do with politics. Sourav Ganguly will achieve heights in the coming days," BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was quoted as saying by ANI on Wednesday.

TMC's accusation

Earlier on Tuesday, TMC's state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh linked Ganguly's exit as BCCI president to Amit Shah's visit to his house last year. Ghosh in his statement said that Ganguly did not join the BJP last year and that is the reason behind the politics of his removal. He further asked BJP to explain how Amit Shah's son Jay Shah has been able to retain his position as BCCI secretary but Ganguly has to quit.

"Sourav Ganguly did not join BJP-is that the reason behind the politics of his removal. BJP should explain it. We can also see that a senior BJP leader's son retains his post even as the saffron party criticizes 'parivartantra'. The same did not apply for Sourav Ganguly and he is not retaining the post. Bengal's people and cricket lover's saw that Sourav was removed while BJP leader's son still stays in the post," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Tuesday.

According to reports, Jay Shah is most likely to continue as BCCI secretary, while Ganguly is said to be exiting the top post to make way for former India cricketer Roger Binny. Earlier, it was reported that Ganguly will contest for the ICC chairmanship in November this year, which could be the reason behind his likely exit as BCCI president. Ganguly's term as BCCI president is all set to end on October 18.

