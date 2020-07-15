Black Friends Tell Me...: Panesar Says South-Asia & Sikh Diaspora Face Less Discrimination

Former England bowler Monty Panesar opined on the discrimination faced by members of the black community and South-Asian diaspora in the UK and said that the former were subjected to more discrimination than the latter. following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, widespread protests rocked various parts of the world, including England where sports stars came out of the closet demanding equal treatment and an end to discrimination based on skin colour. Many cricketers from England also alleged the lack of representation of members from other communities including the Asian and African diaspora.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Dance To 'Zingaat' After IPL 2017 Final Win: Watch

'My black friends to tell me...'

"The South Asian community also faces casual racism but nothing like what the Black community faces on a daily basis. Having said that, Sikh community has been doing social work for decades and has been spreading the message of love and that people have appreciated and they love us back. "But when I talk to my Black friends, they fear getting caught by the cops even though they have not done anything wrong. It is high time we stop stereotyping them. They should be educated, promoted to have the white collar jobs like others. "Sub-consciously we are so prejudiced against the Black community that we dont' realise it, we don't accept it. We need to get it out of our system." "If you are in a team, naturally you would have more things in common with the members of your community (be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian). But you must make the effort of mingling with all your teammates. It is very important in a team environment," Panesar pointed out.

READ | MS Dhoni Pips Sourav Ganguly As India's Best Ever Captain In Star Sports' Special Survey

Owais Shah alleges lack of representation

Former England cricketer Owais Shah raised questions on England's 'diverse' policy, citing the inadequate representation of Asians in the coaching setup as he opined on racism. Cricketers have come out to raise their voice against discrimination based on skin colour in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Owais Shah's claim comes after the England team boasted of giving equal opportunities for players diverse backgrounds.

READ | Near-centurion Blackwood Regrets Walking Off Field Before Getting West Indies Across Line

Referring to newly-appointed Surrey coach Vikram Solanki's case, the former England star alleged lack of representation of Asians in the country's coaching setup. In an interview with Sky Sports, Owais Shah claimed that only eight people of colour were a part of England's huge support staff and called it phenomenal. Further, the ex-England cricketer pointed out that he had lived in London, a diverse city, for many years and that it was 'phenomenal' to see only eight people of Asian or Caribbean descent in the coaching setup. Acknowledging Vikram's appointment, Owais Shah said that the bigger picture must be looked at and that the best person should be given the job irrespective of the skin colour.

READ | Cricket Australia To Appoint Mental Health Expert After Players Forced Into Sabbaticals

(With PTI inputs)