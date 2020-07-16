Blackwood Reveals England's Attempt To Rattle Him; 'Stokes Was In My Ear From First Ball'

West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood revealed that Ben Stokes and England tried very hard to rattle him right from the first delivery in the second innings but he remained unfazed throughout at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Blackwood's 95-run 2nd innings knock in the first Test saw the West Indies chase down the 200-run target on Day 5 with four wickets to spare. Despite being forced to walk off the field just before he could get his team across the line, Blackwood said that England's attempts to mount pressure on him through constant banter backfired on them and reversed the pressure on the hosts instead.

'Right from ball one...'

"From the first ball the captain Ben Stokes was in my ear. I think they were trying to get me to play a rash shot but it didn't faze me at any point. Once I was at the crease they were the ones under pressure, not me," Blackwood was quoted as saying by 'Wisden'. "They knew they couldn't bowl a loose ball at me. I can't remember what was said but it was nothing bad. That's cricket. You'll always hear a bit of talking and that's how it should be played."

'Very disappointed'

For Windies' Jermaine Blackwood, getting out before he could make his Test century wasn't as heartwrenching as walking off the field before he could get his side across the line in the first Test at Southampton. A top-notch 95-run knock with the bat from Blackwood saw the Men in Maroon fight back from Campbell retiring hurt to a successful run-chase on the final day of the game at the Ageas Bowl, allowing Windies to go up 1-0 in the three-match series. Blackwood's disappointment stems from the fact that he was dismissed when the Windies were just 11 runs short of victory and not five runs short of his century instead.

Speaking to Jamaica Observer, Blackwood revealed that he was really disappointed that he had to walk off the field before he could get his team across the line. The Windies batsman confessed that it was emotional for him -- not because he got out but because of the stage at which he was dismissed. Further, Blackwood said that the century was never on his mind and that winning the game was all that mattered to him during the run-chase.

Image credits: AP / Twitter