'Blast Corona For Six': Sachin Tendulkar Gets Netizens' Best Wishes After Covid Diagnosis

Indian Cricket legend and 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. The world's most prolific batsman informed about this on his Twitter handle on Saturday and said that he is under home quarantine. Sachin Tendulkar also informed that all the other family members have been tested negative for COVID-19 and he was tested positive with mild symptoms.

In his official statement shared on Twitter, Sachin wrote, "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you."

Following this, people on Twitter started wishing the 'Little Master' a speedy recovery. This is what netizens are saying on Twitter:

Saddened with the report that God of cricket @sachin_rt paji tested with corona positive I wish him a speedy recovery. Lots of love, get well soon paji #Sachintendulkar — RAGHUVARMA (@JadiRaghuvarma) March 27, 2021

Speedy recovery master â¤ï¸ðŸ’ªðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ»#SachinTendulkar — Sasuke Uchihahaha (@Plintervalss) March 27, 2021

#SachinTendulkar Blast the Corona with a six day of isolated life. Get well soon — RAM GOPAL Thakur (@ramgopalthakur) March 27, 2021

Night curfew in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state from the second wave of Coronavirus in India. India recorded 62,258 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and among that Maharashtra reported nearly 37,000 new Covid cases. Amid the huge surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from March 28. This decision was taken after he chaired a review meeting of the novel coronavirus situation in the presence of multiple Ministers and key officials of each district.

