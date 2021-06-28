BLB Vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Details

Match 1 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between Blinders Blizzards and Budapest Blinders at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 28. Here is our BLB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, BLB vs BUB Dream11 team and BLB vs BUB scorecard.

BLB vs BUB match preview

Both the teams are making their debut in the tournament and will want to get off to a winning start in this doubleheader contest on Day 1. Blinders Blizzards are the second string side of Budapest Blinders, led by Sachin Chauhan. The team will be hungry for success and will some good players in their ranks they look to spring surprise.

Budapest Blinders are a good side on paper and have the experience of Steffan Gooch to lead them from the front in the tournament. The skipper of the team is the cousin of England legend Graham Gooch holds the record of best figures in the competition last season. He had record bowling figures of 6-2. Gooch may also keep wicket this campaign to spread the bowling load. Coming to the tournament five teams will be taking part in the tournament and will play 24 matches in a span of 6 days. The teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders, Blinders Blizzards.

BLB vs BUB weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match however there will be cloud cover as the match progresses The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BLB vs BUB prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the BLB vs BUB match the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

BLB vs BUB player record

For Blinders Blizzards, the performance from captain Sachin Chauhan and Rahul Goyal will be key in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well right from match 1 of the tournament. On the other hand, Budapest Blinders will look up to Steffan Gooch and Asanka Weligamage do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

BLB vs BUB Dream11 team

BLB vs BUB Dream11 prediction

As per our BLB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, BUB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLB vs BUB prediction and BLB vs BUB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs BUB Dream11 team and BLB vs BUB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube