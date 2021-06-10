BLB Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Match Preview For Spice Isle T10 2021

Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) and Clove Challengers (CC) will feature in the Match 33 of the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 10. Here is our BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction, BLB vs CC Dream11 team, BLB vs CC scorecard details and BLB vs CC player record.

BLB vs CC match preview

Both Bay Leaf Blasters and the Clove Challengers have had a dismal run in the T10 competition. The two sides are languishing at the bottom of the points table and they desperately need a miraculous turnaround. With three wins from ten matches, the Bay Leaf Blasters occupy the penultimate place on the standings, whereas the Clove Challengers are the wooden spooners with just two victories to their name. This will mark the second encounter between the two teams. The Bay Leaf Blasters had won the BLB vs CC opener by 8 wickets.

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the contest on the FanCode app and website. The Fans in India can catch the live-action of the contest on the FanCode app and website. The BLB vs CC scorecard will also be available on FanCode. will also be available on FanCode.

BLB vs CC weather report

According to Accuweather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the game. Moreover, there are also high chances of rain interrupting the play during the second innings. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

BLB vs CC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets, considering the weather and the conditions.

BLB vs CC player record

Devon Smith and Denis Smith have showcased stunning form for the Bayleaf Blasters this season. The team will want them to perform really well in the upcoming match as well. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, will want Darron Nedd to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

BLB vs CC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - D Smith, T Bishop

Batsmen - Devon Smith (VC), C Forsyth, C Thomas

All-rounders - D Nedd (C), I Joseph, D Hypolite

Bowlers - R Rogers, A Dubissette, J Noel

BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction

As per our BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction, CC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLB vs CC player record and as a result, the BLB vs CC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs CC Dream11 team and BLB vs CC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Grenada Cricket Instagram