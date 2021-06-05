BLB Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals will feature in an upcoming match of the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 5. Here is our BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction, BLB vs GG Dream11 team, BLB vs GG best team and BLB vs GG player record.

BLB vs GG match preview

The ongoing Spice Isle T10 competition has been a mixed bag for both Bay Leaf Blasters as well as Ginger Generals. The two teams have claimed two victories each after having played four matches in the tournament. This will be the second time that the Bay Leaf Blasters will take on Ginger Generals in the championship. The Generals emerged as the better team when the two clashed in the inaugural fixture of the edition. The Blasters will be keen to avenge their 16-run loss in their upcoming encounter. Both the sides have an impressive line-up to their name and their match promises to be an entertaining one.

BLB vs GG best team: Probable playing XIs

BLB: Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

GG: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), Mc Donald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

BLB vs GG weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the BLB vs GG fixture. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees during the game.

BLB vs GG pitch report

The wicket at the National Cricket Stadium has been more favourable for the batsmen, while bowlers have also had their share of luck. While the batters have been scoring over 10 runs per over regularly in the matches so far, they will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace in the upcoming encounter. Considering the clouded conditions, the faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest.

BLB vs GG player record

Looking at the current form, Devon Smith will be the key for the Bay Leaf Blasters. The team has relied on the batter for fireworks with the bat at the top of the order, and he was showcased impressive form as well. The southpaw slammed a stunning half-century in the last game and is expected to carry his form in the upcoming match as well. Ginger Generals' Larry Edwards was the pick of the bowlers for them in their last game, and he will pose n imposing challenge in front of the in-form Devon Smith.

BLB vs GG Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - D Smith

Batsmen - D Smith (C), R Cato, B Wavel

All-rounders - M Baptiste, S Edwards, D Hypolite

Bowlers - E Larry (VC), R Nicklaus, A Dubissette

BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction

As per our BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction, the Bay Leaf Blasters will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLB vs GG player record and as a result, the BLB vs GG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs GG Dream11 team and BLB vs GG prediction do not guarantee positive results.

