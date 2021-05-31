BLB Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

The Bay Leaf Blasters will take on the Ginger Generals in the 1st match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on May 31, 2021. Here is our BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021: BLB vs GG preview

The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 will get underway on Monday, May 31 with all six teams - including the Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, Clove Challengers, Saffron Strikers, Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals - taking the field on Day 1. The Blasters will be led by the experienced former Windies player, Devon Smith while the Generals will be captained by youngster Roland Cato. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with the final slated to take place on June 11.

BLB vs GG: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of round 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 10 AM local time. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 63% humidity and 25% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BLB vs GG Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BLB: Craig Williams, Denis Smith (spice player), Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

GG: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Keone George (spice player), Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan.

BLB vs GG best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Denis Smith, Ronel Williams

Vice-Captain – Roland Cato, Devon Smith

Denis Smith and Roland Cato will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

BLB vs GG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Denis Smith

Batsmen – Devon Smith, Keone George, Jalon Olive, Roland Cato

All-Rounders – Deron Hypolite, Daniel McDonald

Bowlers – Larry Edward, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams

BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction

According to our BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction, the Bay Leaf Blasters are likely to edge past the Generals and win this match.

Note: The BLB vs GG player record and as a result, the BLB vs GG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs GG Dream11 team and BLB vs GG prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Grenada Cricket Instagram