BLB Vs ROT Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Match Preview

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between Blinders Blizzards and Royal Tigers at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 30. Here is our BLB vs ROT Dream11 prediction, BLB vs ROT Dream11 team and BLB vs ROT scorecard.

BLB vs ROT match preview

The Blinders Blizzards, after four matches, are currently at the bottom of the points table. The team has one win and three losses to date and will take on defending champions Royal Tigers in the upcoming double fixture. They faced Cobra Cricket Club in their last two fixture and in that the team won the first match by 1 run in a nail-biting contest, while in the second match, Cobra beat the Blizzards by 7 wickets.

🇭🇺🏏Batsmen hungry for runs in Hungary!🏏🇭🇺



Follow Day 3 LIVE on our Facebook & YouTube page and@Dream11 & @FanCode in India! @hungary4cricket



1000 LIVE matches this year! WELCOME TO #ECS21 pic.twitter.com/NSfkJHywZJ — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2021

Royal Tigers, on the other hand, are a place above them with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. They played their last fixture against United Csalad in which they won the first match by 44 runs, however, Csalad came back strong in the second match to beat the Tigers by 33 runs. This match should be a good contest to watch as both teams eye for victory.

BLB vs ROT weather report and pitch report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chance of rain as the match progresses The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BLB vs ROT prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the BLB vs ROT match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

BLB vs ROT player record

For Blinders Blizzards, performances from Sachin Chauhan and Omar Zahid will be key in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well just against defending champions. On the other hand, Royal Tigers will look up to Zeeshan Khan and Ruturaj Sawant to do well for the team and guide them to a win. All these four players are exceptional and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

BLB vs ROT Dream11 team

BLB vs ROT Dream11 prediction

As per our BLB vs ROT Dream11 prediction, ROT will come out on top in this contest.

Disclaimer: The BLB vs ROT prediction and BLB vs ROT best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs ROT Dream11 team and BLB vs ROT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube