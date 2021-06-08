BLB Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers are set to collide against each other in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, June 8. Here is our BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction, BLB vs SS Dream11 team, BLB vs SS scorecard and BLB vs SS opener

BLB vs SS match preview

The Bay Leaf Blasters inconsistent run in the Spice Isle T10 tournament has seen them struggling in the middle of the points table. Out of the 8 matches played so far, the Blasters have registered three wins and have lost four matches, while one match was washed out. Their previous match was against the Clove Challengers which they went on to win via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

On the other hand, Saffron Strikers have had an outstanding tournament so far due to which they are currently leading the points table. In 8 matches, Strikers have registered five wins and lost twice while one match was washed out. The team will certainly start as favourites in this match and will hope to remain at the top spot by the end of the day.

BLB vs SS weather report

There will be cloud cover with thunderstorm expected before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain coming down during the match, both teams are unlikely to play the full quota of overs, making the BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction a tough one.

BLB vs SS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

BLB vs SS player record

Bay Leaf Blasters will be looking forward to Devon Smith and Amikel Dubissette doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform and win the match for them to climb up the points table. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, will want Lendon Lawrence and John Olive to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

BLB vs SS Dream11 team

BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction

As per our BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction, SS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLB vs SS player record and as a result, the BLB vs SS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs SS Dream11 team and BLB vs SS prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode