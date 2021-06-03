BLB Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Bay Leaf Blasters will take on Saffron Strikers in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 3. Here is our BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction, BLB vs SS Dream11 team, BLB vs SS best team and BLB vs SS player record.

BLB vs SS match preview

The Bay Leaf Blasters are currently sitting fourth on the points table after losing two matches and winning just one so far in the competition. Their only win came against Clove Challengers in which they defeated their opponents by eight wickets. The Blasters will hope to win the match and climb up the points table.

Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, started the tournament with two back-to-back wins. However, their winning run was brought to a halt by Cinnamon Pacers who defeated the team by 10 runs. The Strikers will look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible in order to climb the points chart.

BLB vs SS weather report

The condition looks partly sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction a tough one.

BLB vs SS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

BLB vs SS player record

Bay Leaf Blasters will be looking forward to Leon Chichester and Devon Smith doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform really well in the upcoming match as well. Saffron Strikers on the other hand will want K Charles and Alex Moses to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

BLB vs SS Dream11 team

BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction

As per our BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction, SS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLB vs SS player record and as a result, the BLB vs SS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs SS Dream11 team and BLB vs SS prediction does not guarantee positive results.



