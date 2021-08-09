Bleakest Moment In Australian Sport? Netizens Shocked As Bangaldesh Demolishes Aussies

Prior to the fifth and final T20I, Bangladesh had already won the series against Australia. However, the Bangla Tigers seemed to have saved the best for the last. On Monday, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, they crushed the Aussies with a 60-run defeat, having bowled the opposition out for 62 in 13.4 overs. Out of the five games, the last one turned out to be completely one-sided.

Bangladesh vs Australia: Hosts capitulate after a brisk start

After electing to bat first, the hosts went hammer and tongs from the outset. Mahedi Hasan and Naim Shaikh’s 42-run standoff 27 balls laid the platform. But once Mahedi got out to Ashton Turner, Bangladesh could only manage 80 runs in the last 15.3 overs. Six of the home team’s batters got into double digits, but none could carry on. Naim top-scored for the Tigers with a run-a-ball 23.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat hit a four downtown but took seven balls to get off the mark in the death overs. Shakib Al Hasan also had a abysmal time with the bat as his 11 came at a strike rate of 55. For the Aussies, barring Mitchell Swepson, the others picked at least a wicket. Fast bowlers Nathan Ellis and Daniel Christian were the most successful of the bowlers with two scalps each.

Bangladesh vs Australia: Shakib Al Hasan runs through Australia

Chasing 123, the Aussies didn’t start on a great note. Christian, who took wreaked havoc with the bat in the fourth T20I, perished to Nasum Ahmed in the second over. Matthew Wade, who had a bad time with the bat earlier, looked in good touch, especially after he smashed Mahedi for a six over deep mid-wicket. However, Shakib rattled his woodwork after the batter scored 22.

Following Wade’s dismissal, the Aussies crumbled like a house of cards. They lost their last eight wickets for 24 runs in a space of 6.3 overs. Ben McDermott showed some promise with a run-a-ball 17 but gave Mahmudullah a simple return catch. Shakib went for 50 in the fourth game, but he returned with figures of 3.4-1-9-4. The Magura-born also bagged the Player of the Match award.

BAN Vs AUS T20I series: Here’s how the netizens reacted to Australia’s poor batting

Australia all out for 62 vs Bangladesh 🇧🇩



Their lowest ever total in a IT20.#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/GFHFiFo3XD — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2021

Those who told that Bangladesh will loss this series with 5-0 margin. Where are you guys? #BANvAUS — Shohan Hassan Shakib 🇧🇩 (@shohan_iu) August 9, 2021

#BANvAUS

Australia

before this series after this series pic.twitter.com/k0GJ8uwwKu — श्री मान Ankit Mishra (@TheAnnkit) August 9, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan declared Player of the Match and Series

Shakib Al Hasan's 4/9 alongside Saifuddin's 31/12 ensured there was no comeback for Australia in this game. Shakib Al Hasan also became the only player to pick up 100 wickets and score over 1000 runs in T20I. Speaking during the post-match celebration the all-rounder was happy with the team's performance and said that it was an overall team effort that helped them beat Australia.

"I'm enjoying the game and I'd like to thank my teammates. We played some really good cricket here and in Zimbabwe. We held our nerves and it was all in all a very good team effort. If you look at the last match, it went to the last over and our plan was to score 120-130. It wasn't easy for the batsmen but our bowlers did a fantastic job. We are trying to improve all areas and our fast bowlers have bowled brilliantly as well. On the other hand, the spinners are contributing as well and it was a very good combination," he said.

Image: AP & Shantodutta3/Twitter