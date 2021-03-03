BLP Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Black Panthers will face Badalona Shaheen in Match 90 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BLP vs BSH match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here is our BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BLP vs BSH Dream11 team and BLP vs BSH playing 11. The BLP vs BSH live streaming will take place on FanCode.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Owner Brags About Passing BCCI's New Fitness Test Successfully; See Picture

BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BLP vs BSH match preview

Badalona Shaheen are currently second on the points table in Group D and stand a chance to go level on top of the points table as they take on the struggling Black Panthers in the final match of the day. They have a chance to boost the current run rate by winning this encounter.

For Black Panthers, this tournament has been the one to forget as they are yet to register a win in the tournament. Their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage has almost vanished and they will be only playing for pride by winning the rest of the matches. This match looks one-sided on paper but Black Panthers will look to put up a better show this time around.

Also Read: KKR Team 2021 Stars Harbhajan Singh & Pawan Negi Share THIS Remarkable Mar 3 Co-incidence

BLP vs BSH live prediction: Squad details for BLP vs BSH Dream11 team

BLP: Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh

BSH: Hamza Saleem, Sarmad Ali (wk), Dilawar Khan, Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman, Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Qasim Hussain, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Hamza Ali, Babar Khan, Umair Javed, Mustafa Saleem

Also Read: Virat Kohli Captures Life's Special Moments After Reaching 100 Million IG Followers: WATCH

BLP vs BSH match prediction: Top picks for BLP vs BSH playing 11

Puneet Shrimali

Manpreet Singh

Sarmad Ali

Hamza Saleem

Also Read: David Warner Discloses Massive Career Regret And It Involves The Indian Cricket Team

BLP vs BSH Dream11 live: BLP vs BSH Dream11 team

BLP vs BSH live: BLP vs BSH match prediction

As per our BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLP vs BSH match prediction and BLP vs BSH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLP vs BSH Dream11 team and BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.