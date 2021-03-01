BLP Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Black Panthers will face Badalona Shaheen in Match 76 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BLP vs BSH match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 1, 2021. Here is our BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BLP vs BSH Dream11 team and BLP vs BSH playing 11. The BLP vs BSH live streaming will take place on FanCode.

BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BLP vs BSH match preview

Black Panthers have not had the best of the start to this seasons ECS T10 tournament as they currently sit at the bottom of the points without a single win. With no points to show on the points table, Panthers will be desperate to get the first points on board as they face fellow strugglers Badalona Shaheen in the first match of the day.

For Badalona Shaheen, the ongoing season has started with mixed results. They have played two matches so far, in which they managed to win once. In their last match, Shaheen beat Hawks by 7 wickets after successfully chasing down 100 runs. This match provides Shaheen with the opportunity to boost their net run rate by beating the Panthers This should be a great contest to watch as both teams will look to take away full points.

BLP vs BSH live prediction: Squad details for BLP vs BSH Dream11 team

BLP: Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh (WK), Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (C), Balwinder Sindh, Amanjot Singh, Sukhbir Singh.

BSH: Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan (WK), Dilawar Khan (C & WK), Sarmad Ali (WK) and Qasim Hussain.

BLP vs BSH match prediction: Top picks for BLP vs BSH playing 11

Puneet Shrimali

Balwinder Singh

Malik Sami Ur Rehman

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

BLP vs BSH Dream11 live: BLP vs BSH Dream11 team

BLP vs BSH live: BLP vs BSH match prediction

As per our BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLP vs BSH match prediction and BLP vs BSH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLP vs BSH Dream11 team and BLP vs BSH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

