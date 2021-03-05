BLP Vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Black Panthers will face Falco in Match 98 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BLP vs FAL match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, March 5, 2021. Here is our BLP vs FAL Dream11 prediction, BLP vs FAL Dream11 team and BLP vs FAL playing 11. The BLP vs FAL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BLP vs FAL Dream11 prediction: BLP vs FAL match preview

Black Panthers, have ad a disastrous tournament and are now the only team in the tournament who are yet to taste their first win. They have lost all the matches till date in the competition and Friday's matches give them an opportunity to win their first match of the season. This is the second match of the day for the side but beating Falco will not be easy.

Falco, in their last five matches, has just three wins and two losses. Ther are currently at top of the points table and will look to keep hold of that spot by the end of the day with Trinitat Royal Stars breathing down their as they too are equal on points with them.The match certainly looks one-sided on paper with Falco being the in form team between the two

BLP vs FAL live prediction: Squad details for BLP vs FAL Dream11 team

BLP: Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Ajay Rawat, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh.

FAL: Rehman Ullah (C), Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Zeeshan Raza, Babar Khan, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Umar Shahzad (WK), Moazzam Rafique, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Sheraz.

BLP vs FAL match prediction: Top picks for BLP vs FAL playing 11

Puneet Shrimali

Manpreet Singh

Adeel Sarwar

Muhammad Sheraz

BLP vs FAL Dream11 live: BLP vs FAL Dream11 team

BLP vs FAL live: BLP vs FAL match prediction

As per our BLP vs FAL Dream11 prediction, FAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLP vs FAL match prediction and BLP vs FAL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLP vs FAL Dream11 team and BLP vs FAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

