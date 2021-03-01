BLP Vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Black Panthers will face Hawks in Match 77 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BLP vs HAW match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 1, 2021. Here is our BLP vs HAW Dream11 prediction, BLP vs HAW Dream11 team and BLP vs HAW playing 11. The BLP vs HAW live streaming will take place on FanCode.

BLP vs HAW Dream11 prediction: BLP vs HAW match preview

This will be the second match of the day for Black Panthers after facing Badalona Shaheen in their first match. The Panthers have not had a great tournament so far and have struggled to register a single win till date. They are currently at the bottom of the points table and both these matches provide them with an opportunity to get their first points on board.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are flying high in the tournament and occupy third place in the Group D table. So far, they have two wins and two losses from their four matches. They come into this encounter on the back of a seven-wicket win against the Falcons and will look to carry on their winning momentum in this match as well.

BLP vs HAW live prediction: Squad details for BLP vs HAW Dream11 team

BLP: Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh (WK), Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (C), Balwinder Sindh, Amanjot Singh, Sukhbir Singh.

HAW: Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer.

BLP vs HAW match prediction: Top picks for BLP vs HAW playing 11

Puneet Shrimali

Balwinder Singh

Umar Latif

Kamran Zia

BLP vs HAW Dream11 live: BLP vs HAW Dream11 team

BLP vs HAW live: BLP vs HAW match prediction

As per our prediction, HAW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLP vs HAW match prediction and BLP vs HAW playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLP vs HAW Dream11 team and BLP vs HAW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

