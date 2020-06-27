BLS Vs GICB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

Babonneau Leatherbacks will lock horns with Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the 10th match of St Lucia T10 Blast on Sunday, June 28. The BLS vs GICB Dream11 match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The BLS vs GICB Dream11 match will commence at 12:00 AM (IST). Here is our BLS vs GICB Dream11 team and BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction along with the BLS vs GICB Dream11 top picks.

BLS vs GICB Dream11 top picks: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on all the way till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction: Squads to form BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team

BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction: BLS Squad

Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Nyeem Rosemond, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Abraham Steven, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon, Pierre Tristan, Wilfred Isiah, Elizee Graig, Altenor Linus.

BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction: GICB Squad

Dalton Polius, Larry Edwards, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Kimani Melius, Garvin Serieux Jr, Vernillius Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Lee Solomon, Dane Edward, Simeon Gerson, Jard Goodman, Kymani Sexius

BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction: BLS vs GICB Dream11 team

Here is the BLS vs GICB Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Garvin Serieux

Batsmen: Thomas Caleb, Kimani Melius (Captain), Lee Solomon, Alvin Lafeuille

Bowlers: Dalton Polius, Larry Edwards, Wilfred Nehemiah

All-rounders: Dornan Edward (VC), Alex Joseph, Tyrel Chicot

BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction

Babonneau Leatherbacks start off as favourites in this match.

Note: Please note that the above BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction, BLS vs GICB Dream11 team and BLS vs GICB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BLS vs GICB Dream11 team, BLS vs GICB Dream11 top picks and BLS vs GICB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM