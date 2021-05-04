BLS Vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 10th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST (3:30 PM local time, May 4) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 5, 2021. Here is our BLS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: BLS vs SSCS preview

Coming into this match, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will be very happy with how their season has progressed so far. After winning the first match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 by a massive 7-wicket margin, the SSC Stars lost their second match to the current table toppers, the Micoud Eagles. Coming back with a brilliant 9-wicket win over the Laborie Bay Royals - where they made 67 runs in just 4 overs - the SSC Stars are in second place on the points table with 4 points.

With their place in the playoffs secured, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will have the upper hand in this match. Meanwhile, playing their first game of the season, the Babonneau Leatherbacks will hope to get their campaign off to a winning start. Led by Shervon Joseph, the side will aim to improve upon their result from last season when they lost three of their four games.

BLS vs SSCS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers in Gros Islet on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 62% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 77

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6 of 8

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BLS: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Qwaine Henry (wk)

SSCS: Shani Mesmain, Ashley Hippolyte, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (wk), Kevin Gassie, Keither Prospere, Quint Mesmain, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose.

BLS vs SSCS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Shani Mesmain, Shervon Joseph, Xytus Emmanuel

Vice-Captain – Julian Sylvester, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille

Shani Mesmain and Julian Sylvester will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Julian Sylvester

Batsmen – Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Xytus Emmanuel

All-Rounders – Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson

Bowlers – Wayne Prospere, Keither Prospere, Nyeem Rosemond

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction

According to our BLS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are likely to edge past the Babonneau Leatherbacks and win this match.

Note: The BLS vs SSCS player record and as a result, the BLS vs SSCS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLS vs SSCS Dream11 team and BLS vs SSCS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

