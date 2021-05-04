BLS Vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

Quick links:
BLS vs SSCS dream11
The Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 10th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST (3:30 PM local time, May 4) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 5, 2021. Here is our BLS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
Coming into this match, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will be very happy with how their season has progressed so far. After winning the first match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 by a massive 7-wicket margin, the SSC Stars lost their second match to the current table toppers, the Micoud Eagles. Coming back with a brilliant 9-wicket win over the Laborie Bay Royals - where they made 67 runs in just 4 overs - the SSC Stars are in second place on the points table with 4 points.
With their place in the playoffs secured, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will have the upper hand in this match. Meanwhile, playing their first game of the season, the Babonneau Leatherbacks will hope to get their campaign off to a winning start. Led by Shervon Joseph, the side will aim to improve upon their result from last season when they lost three of their four games.
The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers in Gros Islet on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 62% humidity and 70% cloud cover.
Average first innings score: 77
Record of chasing teams: Won – 6 of 8
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
BLS: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Qwaine Henry (wk)
SSCS: Shani Mesmain, Ashley Hippolyte, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (wk), Kevin Gassie, Keither Prospere, Quint Mesmain, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose.
Captain – Shani Mesmain, Shervon Joseph, Xytus Emmanuel
Vice-Captain – Julian Sylvester, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille
Shani Mesmain and Julian Sylvester will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Wicketkeeper – Julian Sylvester
Batsmen – Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Xytus Emmanuel
All-Rounders – Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson
Bowlers – Wayne Prospere, Keither Prospere, Nyeem Rosemond
According to our BLS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are likely to edge past the Babonneau Leatherbacks and win this match.
Note: The BLS vs SSCS player record and as a result, the BLS vs SSCS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLS vs SSCS Dream11 team and BLS vs SSCS prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.