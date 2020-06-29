BLS Vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) take on Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) in the St Lucia T10 Blast League on Monday, June 29, 2020 (Tuesday, June 30 for Indian viewers). The BLS vs VFNR live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Their St Lucia T10 Blast League fixture is scheduled to start at 12 AM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this St Lucia T10 Blast League outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the BLS vs VFNR Dream11 team, BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction and BLS vs VFNR Dream11 top picks.

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 team and top picks

Full schedule for the Dream 11 Saint Lucia T10 Blast cricket competition... pic.twitter.com/XA9QMuWbA3 — 🆃🅷🅴 🅻🅸🆃🆃🅻🅴 🅻🅰🅺🅴🆁 🅱🅾🆈 (@terryfinisterre) June 20, 2020

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction - Babonneau Leatherbacks squad

Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig.

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction - Vieux Fort North Raiders squad

Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye.

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 team and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 29 (Tuesday, June 30 for Indian viewers)

Start time - 12 AM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground,

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction: BLS vs VFNR Dream11 team

Here is the BLS vs VFNR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – J Peter

All-rounders – S Joseph, A Joseph, E Sextius (C), J Harding (VC)

Batsmen – C Thomas, A Prince, J Isidore

Bowlers – N Wilfred, S Paul, T Gifford

BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction

BLS start as favourites against VFNR in the St Lucia T10 Blast competition.

Please note that the above BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, BLS vs VFNR Dream11 team and BLS vs VFNR Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BLS vs VFNR Dream11 team and BLS vs VFNR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter