BN-A Vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st ODI Match Preview And More Details

Bangladesh A and Ireland A are scheduled to meet in the 1st ODI of their five-match series on Friday, March 5. The BN-A vs IR-A live match will begin at 8:30 AM (IST). The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Here's a look at our BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction, top picks for BN-A vs IR-A playing 11 and BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team.

Snaps of Bangladesh Emerging Team practice session ahead of the 3-Match Unofficial ODI series against Ireland Wolves starting from March 5 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. pic.twitter.com/9JApr6V5RF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 3, 2021

Preview ahead of BN-A vs IR-A live match

After having battled it out in an unofficial Test match, the two teams will now clash in white-ball cricket. They are scheduled to play five unofficial ODIs, which will be followed by two T20s. Bangladesh A claimed a thumping victory in the red-ball encounter against Ireland A. The hosts won the contest by an innings and 23 runs. They will be keen to capitalise on the momentum in the subsequent fixtures as well whereas Ireland A have a chance to redeem themselves by putting together a stronger show in the shorter format. Both sides have promising line-ups and a closely fought battle is on the cards.

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose from for BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

BN-A: Akbar Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Aminul Islam, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Shahadat Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shahin Alam, Sumon Khan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Noman Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul

IR-A: Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Ruhan Pretorius

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BN-A vs IR-A playing 11

C Campher

H Trector

S Hassan

Y Chowdhury

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction: BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: L Trucker

Batsmen: H Trector, J Mccollum, M Hasan-Joy, Y Chowdhury

All-Rounders: C Campher (C), M Adair, S Hassan (VC)

Bowlers: E Hossain, J Little, T Islam

BN-A vs IR-A live: BN-A vs IR-A match prediction

According to our prediction, Bangladesh A will be favourites to clinch the contest against Ireland A.

Note: The BN-A vs IR-A match prediction and BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team and d do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter

