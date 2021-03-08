BN-A Vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd Unofficial ODI Match Preview

Bangladesh A are all set to face Ireland A in the 3rd unofficial ODI match on Tuesday, March 9. The BN-A vs IR-A match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Here is our BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction, BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team and BN-A vs IR-A playing 11.

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction: BN-A vs IR-A match preview

The Bangladesh A team have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the second ODI 4 wickets. After pocketing the only Test match of the series, the 1st ODI was cancelled due to Ireland cricketer testing positive for COVID-19. In the 2nd unofficial ODI, the home team asked the Ireland A side to bat first after winning the toss.

The Ireland side scored 263/7 with opener Ruhan Pretorius top-scoring for the side with 90 runs. His opening partner James McCollum was the other top scorer for the side with 41 runs. For Bangladesh A side Sumon Khan and Rakibul Hossain picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Snaps of Bangladesh Emerging Team practice session ahead of the 3-Match Unofficial ODI series against Ireland Wolves starting from March 5 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. pic.twitter.com/9JApr6V5RF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 3, 2021

Chasing 264 runs to win, Bangladesh openers gave a steady start to the team, however, it was Mahmudul Hasan Joy who led from the front scoring 66 runs. However, Shamim Hossain's blitzkrieg knock helped the team cross the finish line. Hossain scored 53 runs off 39 balls and will be expected to do the same in the upcoming match.

BN-A vs IR-A live prediction: Squad details for BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

BN-A: Saif Hassan(c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali(w), Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahin Alam, Anisul Islam Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja

IR-A: James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector(c), Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(w), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Jeremy Lawlor, Lorcan Tucker, Jonathan Garth, Graham Hume

BN-A vs IR-A match prediction: Top picks for BN-A vs IR-A playing 11

Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Shamim Hossain

James McCollum

Ruhan Pretorius

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 live: BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

BN-A vs IR-A live: BN-A vs IR-A match prediction

As per our BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction, BN-A will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BN-A vs IR-A match prediction and BN-A vs IR-A playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team and BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter



