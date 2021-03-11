BN-A Vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 4th Unofficial ODI Match Preview

Bangladesh A are all set to face Ireland A in the 4th unofficial ODI match on Friday, March 12. The BN-A vs IR-A match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST from the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Here is our BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction, BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team and BN-A vs IR-A playing 11.

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction: BN-A vs IR-A match preview

The Bangladesh A team have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the third ODI by 6 wickets. The 1st ODI was cancelled due to Ireland cricketer testing positive for COVID-19. In the 2nd unofficial ODI, the home team defeated Ireland A side by 4 wickets. In the 3rd ODI Bangladesh A beat Ireland A by 6 wickets.

In the previous match, Ireland A batted first and scored 260/7 from their 50 overs courtesy of a fine batting performance from wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker who scored an unbeaten 82 runs. Curtis Campher (43 runs) and opener James McCollum (retired hurt 40 runs) were the other top scorer for the side. Mukidul Islam picked up 3 wickets for Bangladesh A.

Chasing 261 for victory, Bangladesh A skipper Saif Hassan top-scored for the side with 120 runs. Towhid Hridoy (43 runs) and Shamim Hossain (44 runs) were the other top scorer for the side. This is a must-win match for Ireland A to keep the series alive and so this should be an interesting contest.

BN-A vs IR-A live prediction: Squad details for BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

BN-A: Saif Hassan(c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali(w), Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahin Alam, Anisul Islam Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja

IR-A: James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector(c), Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(w), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Jeremy Lawlor, Lorcan Tucker, Jonathan Garth, Graham Hume

BN-A vs IR-A match prediction: Top picks for BN-A vs IR-A playing 11

Gareth Delany

Lorcan Tucker

Saif Hassan

Towhid Hridoy

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 live: BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

BN-A vs IR-A live: BN-A vs IR-A match prediction

As per our BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction, BN-A will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BN-A vs IR-A match prediction and BN-A vs IR-A playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team and BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

