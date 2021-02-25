BN-A Vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Unofficial Test Match Preview

Bangladesh A are all set to host Ireland A in the unofficial Test match which will be starting on Friday, February 26. The match between these two sides will be played at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 9:00 AM IST. Here's a look at our BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction, probable BN-A vs IR-A playing 11 and BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team.

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction: BN-A vs IR-A match preview

This is the only Test match in the series and both teams will look to make a winning start to their campaign. Ireland A boast of some experienced players in their ranks who will be guiding the youngsters throughout the tour. The experience of Harry Tector and George Dockrell will come in handy. Tector will be leading the Test side, while Dockrell will captain the ODI and T20I side.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh A also consist of players with some international experience in their kitty. The likes of Ebadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy have all got the experience of playing first-class cricket, which could come in handy during the entire series. This should be a cracking contest to watch

BN-A vs IR-A live prediction: Squad details for BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

BN-A: Akbar Ali, Ebadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Mahiul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rehman, Rishod Hossain, Saif Hassan,Shahaat Hossain, Sumon Khan, Syed Khaled, Tanvir Islan, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

IR-A: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

BN-A vs IR-A match prediction: BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 top picks

Ebadat Hossain

Mahmudul Hasan

Harry Tector

Mark Adair

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 live: BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team

BN-A vs IR-A live: BN-A vs IR-A match prediction

As per our prediction, IR-A will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BN-A vs IR-A match prediction and BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 team and BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Ireland Cricket / Twitter

