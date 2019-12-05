Bob Willis: 5 Most Touching Fan Tributes On Twitter Mourning The Ex-England Commentator

On Wednesday night, the cricket world mourned the death of legendary English pacer Bob Willis. The former England captain passed away at the age of 70, leaving many of his fans bewildered and sad. He is England's fourth-highest wicket-taker and retired in 1984. Willis was not only paid tribute by the cricketing fraternity but a legion of cricket lovers around the world.

England great Bob Willis 1949-2019

90 Tests

325 wickets

Ashes hero

May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EsqgYX8qAL — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2019

Bob Willis: Fans mourn the Englishman's demise

Robert 'Bob' Willis, who was famous for his long run-up and his calm commentary, received tributes from hoards of fans whose childhood he had impacted in the 90s and 2000s. Let us take a look at a few of the most touching ones for the broadcaster. These are sure to make you emotional.

Sad news in the word of cricket... a game I have loved for as long as I can remember

Given my mum STILL considers herself a Pom, I was fortunate to see #BobWillis at the G and hear his thoughts on the game via his commentary #RIPBobWillis pic.twitter.com/nQOKOGdBPh — 🏏💙 M a r t i 💛🦅 (@MartiHawks) December 5, 2019

#BobWillis was special for us. Despite being a paceman, he said cricket excels in spin because of the mind. And he admired Bob Dylan enough for it to be in his name and hairstyle. Robert Graham Dylan Willis, RIP. pic.twitter.com/ibDQbjlSUu — Jigar Chaudhari🎗️🎗️🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@JigarCh36625780) December 5, 2019

Really really sad to hear about the death of #BobWillis. He was my cricket hero growing up and in the same way.



Om Shanti !



RIP. pic.twitter.com/vsxdcfAZze — Chowkidar Pankaj Mishra (@PankajM25772379) December 5, 2019

I was at Headingley in 1981 on Day 5 when #BobWillis worked his magic. Australia were cruising before lunch when he suddenly made it jump about from around a length. Three wickets in no time. He tore down the hill all afternoon. It was frightening to watch let alone play. pic.twitter.com/NgET5Ds4yL — Richard off of Something Who (@Richard1J1Smith) December 4, 2019

Gotta say not often that Im moved to tweet about famous people dying, but #BobWillis was a cricketing legend. Especially growing up in the 80s when you had no sky, 4 channels and all the cricket you watched was the England Test Team! oh and that bowling action! What a player! pic.twitter.com/9Yw2dIzb38 — Kashif Naveed (@TheQashMachine) December 4, 2019

