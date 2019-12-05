The Debate
Bob Willis: 5 Most Touching Fan Tributes On Twitter Mourning The Ex-England Commentator

Cricket News

Ex-England skipper Bob Willis was a childhood hero for many. He passed away at 70 on Wednesday night. Some fans shared their thoughts about him on Twitter

Bob Willis

On Wednesday night, the cricket world mourned the death of legendary English pacer Bob Willis. The former England captain passed away at the age of 70, leaving many of his fans bewildered and sad. He is England's fourth-highest wicket-taker and retired in 1984. Willis was not only paid tribute by the cricketing fraternity but a legion of cricket lovers around the world.

Bob Willis: Fans mourn the Englishman's demise

Robert 'Bob' Willis, who was famous for his long run-up and his calm commentary, received tributes from hoards of fans whose childhood he had impacted in the 90s and 2000s. Let us take a look at a few of the most touching ones for the broadcaster. These are sure to make you emotional.

