BOG Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Bogliasco (BOG) will lock horns with Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) in the fourth match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5 at 3:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. Here's a look at our BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction, probable BOG vs BCC playing 11 and BOG vs BCC Dream11 team.
The upcoming match between BOG and BCC is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Bogliasco will enter Milan Cricket Ground with Sandesh Hansaja Disandul as their top batsman and Ralph Fernando leading the bowling attack. Bergamo Cricket Club, on the other hand, will depend on Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar and Jaspal Singh to come out on top.
Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka
Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Bogliasco will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The BOG vs BCC match prediction and BOG vs BCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOG vs BCC Dream11 team and BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
