BOG Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Bogliasco (BOG) will lock horns with Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) in the fourth match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5 at 3:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. Here's a look at our BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction, probable BOG vs BCC playing 11 and BOG vs BCC Dream11 team.

BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BOG vs BCC Dream11 preview

The upcoming match between BOG and BCC is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Bogliasco will enter Milan Cricket Ground with Sandesh Hansaja Disandul as their top batsman and Ralph Fernando leading the bowling attack. Bergamo Cricket Club, on the other hand, will depend on Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar and Jaspal Singh to come out on top.

BOG vs BCC live: BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, April 5, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM local time, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, Italy

BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Squad list for BOG vs BCC Dream11 team

BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Bogliasco squad

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka

BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Bergamo Cricket Club squad

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh

BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BOG vs BCC Dream11 team

Bogliasco: Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Amila Viraj, Ralph Fernando

Bergamo Cricket Club: Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh

BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BOG vs BCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Supun Tharanga

Batswomen: Sonu Lal, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Rusith Gayan

All-Rounders: Chetan Kumar, Amila Viraj, Upul Nandana

Bowlers: Jaspal Singh, Narinder Gidda, Ralph Fernando

BOG vs BCC live: BOG vs BCC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Bogliasco will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BOG vs BCC match prediction and BOG vs BCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOG vs BCC Dream11 team and BOG vs BCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva