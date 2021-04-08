BOG Vs BU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan Match Preview

Bogliasco are all set to face Bergamo United in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. The BOG vs BU match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Milan Cricket ground on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Here is our BOG vs BU Dream11 prediction, BOG vs BU Dream11 team and BOG vs BU playing 11. The BOG vs BU live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Bogliasco are currently comfortably sitting atop Group A points table after winning all three matches played in the competition till now. They started their campaign with a win versus Pioltello United by 8 wickets, following which they defeated Milan Kingsgrove and Bergamo Cricket Club by 13 runs and 5 wickets respectively. They would be eyeing their fourth straight win by winning this match.

Bergamo United on the other hand will be playing their first match in the competition and will be eager to make an impression by winning this match. This should be a good match to watch. Speaking about the tournament, nine leading Italian sides, Albano, Bergamo, Bergamo United, Bogliasco, Fresh Tropical, Milan, Milan Kingsgrove, Milan United, Pioltello United will feature over six days in 24 T10 matches.

BOG: Madupa Fernando (c), Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj, Dumindu Nissanka

BU: Azmat Ali (c), Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail

Rishan Kavinda

Supun Tharanga

Rizwan Tahir

Mubashir Amin

As per our BOG vs BU Dream11 prediction, BOG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BOG vs BU match prediction and BOG vs BU playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOG vs BU Dream11 team and BOG vs BU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

