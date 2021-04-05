BOG Vs PU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Canva
Bogliasco (BOG) will lock horns with Pioltello United (PU) in the second match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5 at 11:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. Here's a look at our BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction, probable BOG vs PU playing 11 and BOG vs PU Dream11 team.
Both the teams will play their first match in the tournament on Monday, which is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Bogliasco will enter the stadium with Sandesh Hansaja Disandul being their top batsman and Ralph Fernando leading their bowling attack. Pioltello United, on the other hand, will depend on Zain Amjad, Ahmad Khan and Abdullah Khan to come out on top.
Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka.
Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Anees Aslam, Farhan Bhatti, Ahmad Khan, Imran Haider, Vissal Hussain, Abbas Khan, Kamran Khan, Abdullah Khan, Umer Khayam, Farooq Mohammad, Raza Noor, Majid Safi, Tayab Sohail, Husnain Kabeer, Sami Ullah.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Pioltello United will come out on top in this contest.
ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ Day 1 ðŸ‘€ PREVIEWS ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/WvE6CXSSfD @FanCode ECS Italy Milan ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ @Dream11 @FedCricket— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 4, 2021
Note: The BOG vs PU match prediction and BOG vs PU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOG vs PU Dream11 team and BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.