BOG Vs PU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction: Bogliasco (BOG) will lock horns with Pioltello United (PU) in the second match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, Apr 5.

BOG vs PU dream11 prediction

Bogliasco (BOG) will lock horns with Pioltello United (PU) in the second match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5 at 11:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. Here's a look at our BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction, probable BOG vs PU playing 11 and BOG vs PU Dream11 team.

BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction: BOG vs PU Dream11 preview

Both the teams will play their first match in the tournament on Monday, which is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Bogliasco will enter the stadium with Sandesh Hansaja Disandul being their top batsman and Ralph Fernando leading their bowling attack. Pioltello United, on the other hand, will depend on Zain Amjad, Ahmad Khan and Abdullah Khan to come out on top.

BOG vs PU live: BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
  • Time: 11:30 AM local time, 3:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, Italy

BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction: Squad list for BOG vs PU Dream11 team

BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction: Bogliasco squad

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka.

BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction: Pioltello United squad

Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Anees Aslam, Farhan Bhatti, Ahmad Khan, Imran Haider, Vissal Hussain, Abbas Khan, Kamran Khan, Abdullah Khan, Umer Khayam, Farooq Mohammad, Raza Noor, Majid Safi, Tayab Sohail, Husnain Kabeer, Sami Ullah.

BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BOG vs PU Dream11 team

  • Bogliasco: Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Upul Nandana, Ralph Fernando
  • Pioltello United: Zain Amjad, Ahmad Khan, Abdullah Khan

BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction: BOG vs PU Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Imran Haider
  • Batswomen: Zain Amjad, Vissal Hussain, Majid Safi, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul (VC)
  • All-Rounders: Ahmad Khan (C), Upul Nandana, Amila Viraj
  • Bowlers: Abdullah Khan, Ralph Fernando, Madupa Fernando

BOG vs PU live: BOG vs PU match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Pioltello United will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BOG vs PU match prediction and BOG vs PU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOG vs PU Dream11 team and BOG vs PU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

