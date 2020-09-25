BOK Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Preview

Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils clash in the 22nd league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 25. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable BOK vs DUM playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

JPL T20: BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction and match preview

With both teams putting up a strong show in the competition, it will be interesting to see how they fare when they take on each other yet again. The last time these two had met in the tournament, their match was reduced to a 5-overs per side contest due to rain. Daredevils had emerged victorious in by defeating the Blasters by 14 runs.

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the BOK vs DUM playing 11

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM playing 11: BOK squad

Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Vikash Vishal

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM playing 11: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM top picks

Y. Kumar

S. Chakraborty

R. Singh

V. Singh

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: B. Anand

Batsmen: A. Sinha, R. Singh, V. Vishal, K. Deobrat

All-rounders: Y. Kumar (captain), V. Singh (vice-captain)

Bowlers: S. Chakraborty, P. Yadav, S. Singh, P. Kumar

BOK vs DUM match prediction

As per our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction, BOK vs DUM top picks, and BOK vs DUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOK vs DUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter