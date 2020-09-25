BOK Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils clash in the 22nd league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 25. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable BOK vs DUM playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
With both teams putting up a strong show in the competition, it will be interesting to see how they fare when they take on each other yet again. The last time these two had met in the tournament, their match was reduced to a 5-overs per side contest due to rain. Daredevils had emerged victorious in by defeating the Blasters by 14 runs.
Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Vikash Vishal
Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.
Wicket-keepers: B. Anand
Batsmen: A. Sinha, R. Singh, V. Vishal, K. Deobrat
All-rounders: Y. Kumar (captain), V. Singh (vice-captain)
Bowlers: S. Chakraborty, P. Yadav, S. Singh, P. Kumar
As per our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK will be favourites to win the match.
