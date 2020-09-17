BOK Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Game Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Bokaro Blasters go up against Dumka Daredevils in the 6th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, September 17. The BOK vs DUM live match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. The BOK vs DUM live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable BOK vs DUM playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Blasters and Daredevils have started their Jharkhand Premier League campaign on a winning note. The teams will strive to win their second encounter as well, to strengthen their positions on the points table. The winning team also has a chance to be the table toppers. The two teams impressed one and all with their team combination as they held their nerves in their respective last-over thrillers.
Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Vikash Vishal
ALSO READ | Eng Vs Aus: Pat Cummins Accounts For An In-form Jonny Bairstow With A 'superb' Delivery
Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'Thala' MS Dhoni's True Swag In Recent CSK Post Will Remind You Of Rajnikanth
Wicket-keepers: B. Anand
Batsmen: A. Sinha, K. Deobrat (Captain), R. Singh, V. Vishal
All-rounders: A. Kumar, Y. Kumar (Vice-captain), V. Singh
Bowlers: S. Chakraborty, A. Sharma, A. Kumar (Jr)
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar Decodes The Biggest Challenge For CSK Skipper MS Dhoni
As per our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | Eng Vs Aus: Mitchell Starc Gets His Revenge, Bowls A Perfect Yorker To Dismiss Tom Curran
RELATED CONTENT
SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Capella game preview
7 mins ago
Kevin Pietersen leaves fans in splits after trolling Ricky Ponting for coaching DC in IPL
59 mins ago
IPL 2020: 'Thala' MS Dhoni's true swag in recent CSK post will remind you of Rajnikanth
11 hours ago
NS vs CS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Malaysia T20 league live game info
11 hours ago
Malaysian T20 League NS vs CS live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
11 hours ago
IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar decodes the biggest challenge for CSK skipper MS Dhoni
12 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR