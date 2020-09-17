BOK Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Game Preview

Bokaro Blasters go up against Dumka Daredevils in the 6th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, September 17. The BOK vs DUM live match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. The BOK vs DUM live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable BOK vs DUM playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Jharkhand Premier League 2020: BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction and match preview

Blasters and Daredevils have started their Jharkhand Premier League campaign on a winning note. The teams will strive to win their second encounter as well, to strengthen their positions on the points table. The winning team also has a chance to be the table toppers. The two teams impressed one and all with their team combination as they held their nerves in their respective last-over thrillers.

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the BOK vs DUM playing 11

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM playing 11: BOK squad

Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Vikash Vishal

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM playing 11: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM top picks

K. Deobrat

Y. Kumar

S Chakraborty

A Sinha

BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: BOK vs DUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: B. Anand

Batsmen: A. Sinha, K. Deobrat (Captain), R. Singh, V. Vishal

All-rounders: A. Kumar, Y. Kumar (Vice-captain), V. Singh

Bowlers: S. Chakraborty, A. Sharma, A. Kumar (Jr)

BOK vs DUM match prediction

As per our BOK vs DUM match prediction, BOK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction, BOK vs DUM top picks and BOK vs DUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOK vs DUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter